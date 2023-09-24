Girls in Aviation Day held Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – Over 500 registered for the third annual Girls Aviation Day at the Quad Cities International Airport.

According to a 2019 Women in Aviation International report states that less than 10% of pilots, maintenance technicians and airline executives are women. Girls ages 5 and older were encouraged to come to Saturday’s event, in hopes of changing that.

Over 500 kids were registered to get an up-close experience of single engine planes, flight simulation and interacting with aviation professionals. It is an event like this that Public Relations and Marketing Manager of the Quad Cities International Airport, Ashleigh Davis, calls fun and engaging.

“We want it to feel almost like they’re not being educated that it’s just more fun,” said Davis. “They have no idea that they’re learning about aviation while they’re doing it because that’s how you spark a passion. So, you never know what it will take for a kid to be inspired and you never know when that will happen. So, we’re just here to try and facilitate that to make that happen for the Quad Cities.”

It was a full circle moment for Quad City Civil Air Patrol Second Lieutenant, Alanna Anderson, whose father was in the Civil Air Patrol. Now that Second Lieutenant Anderson is in her position, she wants to encourage women to join as there is a shortage of women in the aviation field.

“It’s a pretty male dominated field,” said Second Lieutenant Anderson. “I know there’s a lot of women out there who want to and so starting in a program like this gives you an opportunity to at least get a feel for it. In civil air patrol, you get a chance to fly with a licensed pilot in our Cessnas. So, it gives you an opportunity to get a feel for it, and it gets you a head start.”

The kids received a passport at the beginning of their journey around the airport. Before they could leave, they needed the passports signed and completed with a passport photo. They were also able to make paper planes, jump into the cockpit, and fly drones, all while being trained by professionals.

