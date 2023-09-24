Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:12 p.m., crews responded to a three story home at 720 16th Avenue and saw smoke coming from the roof. All occupants of the home had escaped prior to arrival, and told firefighters that there was a fire in the bedroom on the second floor.

The first arriving fire company entered the home to search for the fire, and extinguished it. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, with fire crews remaining on scene for one hour to complete overhaul and breakdown their equipment.

Six residents, including one child, were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. One dog and several birds were removed from the home and were also uninjured.

Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. One off-duty Chief Officer responded to assist with scene and city coverage. Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene as well.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.

