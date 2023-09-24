More precipitation in the rain gauge this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We expected to see a bit more cloud cover and rain so far for your Sunday, but conditions have remained dry into this afternoon. No rain just yet, with sunshine and southerly winds allowing temperatures to warm into the 70′s and 80′s. Look for more in the rain gauge over the next 24 to 48 hours. We’re talking mainly off and on showers (with a few storms possible) Monday through early Wednesday, with highs ranging from the lower to middle 70′s. Sunshine returns toward the end of the week, with readings in the middle 70′s to near the 80 degree mark.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 82°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for a few evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Thunderstorms possible. High: 77°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

