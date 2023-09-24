Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast kicks off Saturday

Thy Kingdom Come Ministries hosted their 29th Annual Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast early Saturday morning.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thy Kingdom Come Ministries hosted their 29th Annual Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast early Saturday morning.

Tickets were free to the public via online registration. Arizona Governor candidate, and former QC and Phoenix TV newscaster, Kari Lake, spoke at the event as well as a live performance from The Browns.

Executive Director of Thy Kingdom Come Ministries, David Pautsch, says that Saturday’s events weren’t about politics, but is about good government and traditional aspects, as the Founders intended.

“They’re concerned about the soul of our nation,” said Pautsch. “They see the craziness that’s going on, where the up seems down and down seems up. You almost wonder is the law of gravity dispensable, but it’s not.”

Thy Kingdom Come Ministries has been the sole sponsor of the Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast. Past speakers of the event include Senator Charles Grassley, former NFL Coach Dan Reeves, and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few.

