Storm chances to end the first day of Fall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and a few thunderstorms stick around for your Sunday, with cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures confined to the 60′s to mid 70′s by afternoon. Look for more in the rain gauge over the next 24 to 48 hours. We’re talking mainly off and on showers Monday through early Wednesday, with highs ranging from the lower to middle 70′s.Sunshine returns toward the end of the week, with readings in the middle 70′s to near the 80 degree mark.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for a few evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. High: 77°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

