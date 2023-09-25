Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sally”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -King’s Harvest Pet Rescue introduces all to Sally , a 1-year-old pitbull mix. She loves to play and loves meeting new people and is great with other dogs, kids, and cats. This girl came into an Oklahoma shelter as a youngster and has basically grown up there.

King’s Harvest has benefits coming up including “Stay Out of The Ditch” Car Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $20 to register a car for the show. Proceeds benefit King’s Harvest Pet Rescue and Humane Society of Scott County.

Attendees are asked to bring supplies or monetary donations for local animal shelters, too.

The mission behind the event is for the car community to recognize safe driving and to support our local animal shelters while enjoying the beautiful cars in the QCA. Registrations to show vehicles gets underway at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Judging is between 12-1:30 p.m.

King’s Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park, Davenport. Call 563-386-3117 or visit the website: http://kingsharvestpetrescue.org/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.