Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sally”

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Sally"
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -King’s Harvest Pet Rescue introduces all to Sally, a 1-year-old pitbull mix. She loves to play and loves meeting new people and is great with other dogs, kids, and cats. This girl came into an Oklahoma shelter as a youngster and has basically grown up there.

King’s Harvest has benefits coming up including “Stay Out of The Ditch” Car Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $20 to register a car for the show. Proceeds benefit King’s Harvest Pet Rescue and Humane Society of Scott County.

Attendees are asked to bring supplies or monetary donations for local animal shelters, too.

The mission behind the event is for the car community to recognize safe driving and to support our local animal shelters while enjoying the beautiful cars in the QCA. Registrations to show vehicles gets underway at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Judging is between 12-1:30 p.m.

King’s Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park, Davenport. Call 563-386-3117 or visit the website: http://kingsharvestpetrescue.org/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Sally at King's Harvest
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Sally"
George Wesley Bishop II, 45, was sentenced to prison on child sexual abuse and sexual...
Muscatine man sentenced, guilty of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation