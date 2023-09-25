Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments

55% of student loan borrowers don’t feel ready to resume payments
Payments on federal student loans are set to resume for the first time in three years. Rachel DePompa talks with The College Investor on what to expect.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — For the first time in more than three years, federal student loan borrowers will have to begin making their monthly payments.

Around 20% of those borrowers will be making a payment for the first time since they graduated during the pandemic payment pauses.

Robert Farrington from The College Investor said many people likely aren’t ready to add this expense back into their budgets.

“I think it’s just a big shock. Our whole world has changed. Our lives have changed, people have changed employment situations,” Farrington said. “And so, all those combined are adding a lot of anxiety when it comes to their student loans.”

A recent College Investor survey of 1,200 people found 82% are worried and stressed out about their upcoming student loan payment.

“Our number one tip is to honestly spend the next week or two getting organized with your student loans. Figure out what you owe and figure out what that monthly payment is going to be,’” Farrington said. And if you don’t know what those things are going to be. You want to go to studentaid.gov and you want to find your loans and see what your student loan repayment options are.”

Farrington said check and see if one of the new income-driven repayment plans, like the one called SAVE, could significantly lower your student loan payment.

If you have student loans that are about to resume, he said set aside the time to look up your loans at studentaid.gov. Do a little research on the new programs available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

A Davenport man has been sentenced in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man dead.
Davenport man sentenced in connection to May 2022 fatal crash
Galesburg Police asking for help finding suspect in stabbing
Galesburg Police asking for help finding suspect in stabbing
Payments on federal student loans are set to resume for the first time in three years. Rachel...
Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments
Nuemonei Laster, 27, was sentenced Thursday to up to 30 years in prison. Court records show he...
Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 funeral home shooting