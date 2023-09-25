Crews respond to 2 fires Sunday, investigation ongoing in vehicle fire

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 25 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle and house fire Sunday.

The fire department responded to a vehicle fire near a residence in the 900 block of N. Kellogg Street on Sunday at 8:22 a.m., according to a media release.

Crews said a vehicle was seen with fire coming from the rear driver’s side and the passenger compartment. Crews worked to put out the fire.

The vehicle was a total loss, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported and no damage was done to the residence. Preliminary damage estimates are at $13,000. 

According to fire and police department investigators, the vehicle fire was determined to be intentionally set and is under investigation.

Firefighters later responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 356 N. Whitesboro Street, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a basement window and an open doorway. Crews used an attack line to make a quick attack from the exterior before making entry to extinguish the fire.

According to crews, a passerby was able to rescue two dogs from the residence before firefighters arrived. There were no occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused smoke and fire damage to the basement, and the inside of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout, crews said. Preliminary damage estimates are at $10,000.

Galesburg Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

