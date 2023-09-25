Davenport man sentenced in connection to May 2022 fatal crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man dead.

Octavius Z. Sallis, 41, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 22 to 25 years in prison, with credit on his sentence for time spent in the Scott County Jail, in connection to a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 56-year-old Michael Vickers.

The crash happened on May 18, 2022 around 8:23 p.m. when police said Sallis, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was westbound on Kimberly Road and turned left on Fairmount Street, hitting an eastbound 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was identified as Vickers.

Sallis had two prior OWI convictions at the time of the crash.

In July, a Scott County jury found Sallis guilty of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and operating while under the influence.

Prior to trial Sallis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor.

A judge ordered him to pay $150,000 to the state of Vickers. Sallis’s license was also suspended for six years.

