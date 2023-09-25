Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 funeral home shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to prison in the 2020 shooting death of Jeramie Shorter outside a Davenport funeral home.

Nuemonei Laster, 27, was sentenced Thursday to up to 30 years in prison. Court records show he has to serve at least 10 years before being eligible for parole.

Laster pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, possession of a firearm by a felon a Class D felony, and interference with official acts, a Class D felony.

According to Davenport police, on Aug. 1, 2020, about 11:30 a.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center started receiving 911 calls about a reported disturbance at Weerts Funeral Home on Jersey Ridge Road.

Police said callers reported a man in the lot with a handgun, and reported that one person had been shot.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., police said the suspect, identified as Laster, was located in the area of W. 15th Street and fled from officers. He was pursued on foot, and taken into custody a short while later.

Laster was originally charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, and interference with official acts with a weapon.

According to police, Jeramie Shorter was attending a visitation at the funeral home for his son. An obituary on the funeral home’s page said the services were for an 8-year-old boy who died following his fight with cancer.

