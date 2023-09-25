Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling

Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fitness and nutrition (and wrestling) professional, Eric Miller, returns to Paula Sands Live with his wrestling trainer, Malek Brave with Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, 508 West 3rd Street, Davenport.

Miller discusses his exciting professional wrestling career (and all the hard work behind it!) as Eric Eznite and more.

Learn all of what Black & Brave Wrestling Academy has to offer at https://www.blackandbravewrestling.com/

The impact of SCWPro in the region (and beyond) is also mentioned. Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/scwpro

To learn more about his services as a fitness trainer and nutrition coach at Eric Eznite LLC, visit his Facebook page (all contact links are there) at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100050377744615.

