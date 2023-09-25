Few showers and storms by evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of dense fog will be seen in our area through 8 or 9AM. Otherwise we are off to a quieter start this week with highs getting to the 80s before more showers and storms pop up this afternoon and evening. Off and on showers are likely to continue through the day on Tuesday before finally winding down on Wednesday morning. While this will be a wet period several dry hours will mix in as well. Highs will run in the mid to low 70s through the middle of the week. Sunny conditions along with milder temps return for the second half of the week and weekend with higher generally in the low 80s.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening showers. High: 82º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and a few storms. High: 75º.

