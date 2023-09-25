Galena’s 16th annual Oktoberfest is happening Saturday

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -Galena Oktoberfest hosted by Galena Lions Club is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier Street, Galena.

The day full of festivities gets kicked off with a 5K event at 9 a.m. but the official open of Oktoberfest is the traditional cannon blast and tapping of the keg at 12 p.m. All of the live music, food, weiner dog races, cornhole tourney, and other associated festivities will wrap up at 10 p.m.

See the website for more information about the 2023 Galena Oktoberfest: https://galenalions.org/galena-oktoberfest-2023

For more information, contact the Galena Lions Club at 815-331-0180 or email lions@galenalions.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.