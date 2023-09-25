Galena’s 16th annual Oktoberfest is happening Saturday

16th Galena Oktoberfest is happening Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -Galena Oktoberfest hosted by Galena Lions Club is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier Street, Galena.

The day full of festivities gets kicked off with a 5K event at 9 a.m. but the official open of Oktoberfest is the traditional cannon blast and tapping of the keg at 12 p.m. All of the live music, food, weiner dog races, cornhole tourney, and other associated festivities will wrap up at 10 p.m.

See the website for more information about the 2023 Galena Oktoberfest: https://galenalions.org/galena-oktoberfest-2023

For more information, contact the Galena Lions Club at 815-331-0180 or email lions@galenalions.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Sally at King's Harvest
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sally”
Sally at King's Harvest
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Sally"
George Wesley Bishop II, 45, was sentenced to prison on child sexual abuse and sexual...
Muscatine man sentenced, guilty of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation