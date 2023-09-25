Galesburg Police arrest man wanted in weekend stabbing

Jeremiah Bradfield was wanted for attempted first-degree murder
Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, identified as the suspect in the stabbing investigation, was found by police on Monday at approximately 11 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department has arrested a man they had been looking for since Saturday in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, identified as the suspect in the stabbing investigation, was found by police on Monday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a media release from Galesburg Chief Russell Idle. Bradfield was arrested for attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

Police said they initially responded to JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing at 1042 N. Henderson Street at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance. Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds at the scene. They were taken to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital and later to OSF St. Francis in Peoria by Life Flight.

Police say the victim in the stabbing remains in stable condition as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

A Davenport man was sentenced to prison in the 2020 shooting death of Jeramie Shorter outside a...
Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 funeral home shooting
Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, identified as the suspect in the stabbing investigation, was found by...
Galesburg Police find man wanted in weekend stabbing
George W. Bishop II, 45, was sentenced to a maximum 45 years in prison, according to a media...
Muscatine Man Sentenced, George Bishop
The Davenport Fire Museum will hold its 'Fire Muster & Lights & Siren Parade' on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Learn about fire safety at the 9th annual ‘Fire Muster & Lights & Siren Parade’, Sunday