Galesburg Police arrest man wanted in weekend stabbing

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department has arrested a man they had been looking for since Saturday in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, identified as the suspect in the stabbing investigation, was found by police on Monday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a media release from Galesburg Chief Russell Idle. Bradfield was arrested for attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

Police said they initially responded to JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing at 1042 N. Henderson Street at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance. Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds at the scene. They were taken to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital and later to OSF St. Francis in Peoria by Life Flight.

Police say the victim in the stabbing remains in stable condition as of Monday.

