Galesburg receives grant to further housing revitalization

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg has been awarded a grant through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Strong Communities Program to support community revitalization efforts.

The grant of $562,000 provides funds for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation, and demolition of abandoned residential properties, according to a media release from the city. But, this isn’t the first time Galesburg has received this grant, having also received this grant, during the first round, in a total of $175,000 of grant awards.

City officials say those funds of $175,000 were fully expended for the demolition of 12 homes in Galesburg.

With the second funding received, the city intends to continue efforts to improve living conditions and quality of life in Galesburg neighborhoods, by addressing abandoned properties through abatement or demolition, city officials said.

“We are extremely thankful for the assistance provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority,” said Steve Gugliotta, Director of Community Development. “This funding provides the city an avenue for removing blight and revitalizing our residential neighborhoods.”

An interactive map can be found on the City of Galesburg’s website that illustrates the progress made towards housing revitalization since 2019.

