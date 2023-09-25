Learn about fire safety at the 9th annual ‘Fire Muster & Lights & Siren Parade’, Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The ninth annual ‘Fire Muster & Lights & Siren Parade’ will take place on Sunday in the Village of East Davenport and will feature a fire truck show, fire safety tips, live music, and food vendors.

“Don’t be alarmed by all of the emergency vehicles and sirens,” event organizers said. “Instead, plan to watch the parade.”

According to a media release from event organizers, the fire truck and emergency vehicle lights and sirens parade starts at Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and should be circling the Village of East Davenport at about noon.

Then, the rest of the event continues from noon to 4 p.m. in the Village of East Davenport, according to the media release.

Event organizers say kids will learn about fire safety by visiting a fire safety house and a live burn trailer with fire demonstrations. Sparky the Fire Dog will also be there. Guests will also get to see antique fire trucks and the International Fire Museum.

This is a free event, although donations to the Fire Museum are accepted, event organizers said. There will also be live music, vendors, and food vendors as well as all of the regular restaurants and businesses in the Village of East Davenport being open for business.

