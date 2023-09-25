Muscatine man sentenced, guilty of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine County man was sentenced to prison on Friday, Sept. 22 after being found guilty of multiple counts of sex abuse related charges back in July.

George W. Bishop II, 45, was sentenced to a maximum 45 years in prison, according to a media release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department. Bishop was charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a child between the dates of Jan. 2 to Feb. 27; one count of second-degree sexual abuse from May 1, 2019; six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor between Nov. 7, 2019, to Jan. 29; one count of lascivious acts to a child from May 1, 2019; and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. All charges are felonies.

The second-degree sex abuse carries a 25-year maximum sentence with a mandatory minimum period of confinement of 70 percent before being eligible for parole from that charge, according to the media release. The third-degree sex abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor carries a 10-year-maximum sentence.

All sentences were ordered to run consecutively to one another, the media release added. Bishop will be required to register as a sex offender and upon discharge from confinement will be placed on supervision as if on parole or work release.

