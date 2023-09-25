Paint To End Alzheimer’s to be held in East Moline Friday

Tours of the murals and renovated Memory Care facility will be from 3-6 p.m. at Park Vista North Hill
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC)- Park Vista North Hill, a senior living community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care facilities, is excited to announce renovations to their Memory Care Community area of the site through an initiative, Paint to End Alzheimer’s event open to the public on Sept. 29 from 1-6 p.m.

The facility is working with local artists to display their talent while raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association. A week-long mural festival will feature 14 large scale murals of local landmarks and rural images (as part of sensory stations to enrich patients’ experience) is set to be showcased Sept. 29 at the Paint to End Alzheimer’s event at Park Vista North Hill at 1451 20th Avenue, East Moline.

Schedule of events
  • Farmer’s Market - 1- 4 p.m.
  • Live music - 2- 5 p.m.
  • Ribbon cutting 3 p.m.
  • Tour of murals/Memory Care facility - 3-6 p.m.
  • Food & Drinks - 3-6 p.m. (light appetizers, refreshments and snacks)

There will be raffles benefitting Alzheimer’s Association.

More information about the event and about Park Vista North Hill can be found at https://parkvistaliving.org/park-vista-north-hill, or by calling 309=752=9711.

The Facebook event page is here.

Park Vista North Hill is a part of Park Vista Senior Housing Management which serves residents and team members in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. Their mission is to give back to the generations before us who have sacrificed to make our world what it is today, and operate according to four Core Values: Dignity, Collaboration, Compassion, and Transparency

