Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s to step off Oct. 7

Walk to End Alzheimer's to step off Oct. 7
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research and is held in over 600 communities nationwide.

This year’s Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. with the hub location at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Megan Olsen, Greater Iowa Alzheimer’s Association, encourages viewers to join the cause. While there is no fee to register, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the non-profit to provide 24/7 care and support research toward prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

For more information, contact Megan Olsen at 563-293-8056 or email mkolsen@alz.org

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Register for the Quad Cities Walk here as a Team Captain, team member or individual. Link here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/IA-Iowa?fr_id=15527&pg=entry

2. Start fundraising and spread the word. Coaching tips are provided.

3. Show up and join in on Walk day: Oct. 7 at Vibrant Arena from 8 to 11 a.m. for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.

For those that do not want to walk, donations are greatly appreciated here.

Other Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are planned for Burlington on Oct. 14 and in Muscatine on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Eric Eznite and Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Eric ‘Eznite’ Miller on fitness, nutrition, training, and professional wrestling
Sally at King's Harvest
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sally”
Sally at King's Harvest
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Sally"
George Wesley Bishop II, 45, was sentenced to prison on child sexual abuse and sexual...
Muscatine man sentenced, guilty of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation