Rock Falls Police Department warns of vehicle theft and vandalism

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying at least three individuals involved in an early morning car theft and vandalism of at least three other vehicles.

According to a media release from Rock Falls police, in the early morning hours of Monday, at least three unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the south and west parts of the city. One of the vehicles was also stolen from a residence.

Police said the stolen vehicle is a grey 2006 Chevy Impala with Illinois registration AU81349. The stolen vehicle is believed to have minor crash damage on the front driver-side corner.

Rock Falls police have collected private surveillance recordings that show a small white four-door car traveling in the area of the burglaries which appears to be occupied by at least two other individuals involved in these crimes, according to the media release.

Rock Falls Police Department said they would like to remind the public to make sure your vehicle’s doors are locked and the keys and any other valuables are removed.

Police say if you have any information about these crimes, contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.