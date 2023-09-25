Scattered showers and storms this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for rain chances increasing over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of some strong storms by Tuesday. Showers and storms will slowly make their way through the region this evening and overnight as an area of low pressure passes through the Midwest. Areas of heavy rain will be possible with lows in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Tuesday will feature another round of storms as that low pushes further east. There is a marginal risk for some storms becoming severe, mainly east, and mainly by afternoon and evening, with the main threats being strong winds, hail and torrential rain. Showers linger into Wednesday before winding down late day. Expect highs in the 70′s through much of the week, with readings heading back to the mid 80′s by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers. High: 73°.

