Humane Society of Scott County celebrates pets with fee-waived adoptions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s National Dog Week— a special time to shower our furry friends with extra love and attention.

In celebration of Dog Week, Humane Society of Scott County is hosting a ‘Name Your Price’ adoption promotion for adult dogs and cats, allowing people to decide the adoption fee themselves. This offer remains valid till the end of the month. Additionally, they are organizing a Pet Food Pantry event this coming Sunday, where they distribute free pet food to families who are in need. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, providing a much-needed support to pet owners.

Celina Rippel, the Development Manager at Humane Society, revealed how one of their longest-standing residents has recently found a new home.

“We actually had a gentleman drive out from Virginia to adopt him it was pretty crazy,” Rippel said. “Barcode reminded him a lot of one of his previous dogs that he had, so he wanted to make the road trip, and he made a whole vacation out of it too they went back, and they did a lot of sightseeing together on their way back home.”

The overall process of bringing a new four-legged companion home is quite straightforward. “You have looked on at the animals on our website and have an idea you can come in and find that animal in particular, if you don’t have an idea of who you would like to adopt or who you might be interested meeting, you can talk with our adoption staff members, so we have a matchmaking process to help you find the animal that would be the best fit for you for dogs,” said Rippel.

The shelter has reached its maximum capacity limit, currently accommodating 34 dogs, 60 cats, and 33 other small animals that are available for adoption. Individuals interested in becoming new pet parents or adding another furry friend to their families can visit their website. Additionally, you can also join this week’s celebration by either volunteering your time or making a donation.

