Dress For Success QC features ‘Fill-A-Bag Fridays’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Did you know that the average woman spends between $1,800 – $4,000 a year on clothing? Dress For Success Quad Cities helps empower women to achieve financial independence by providing subsidized professional clothing to women.

Fill-A-Bag Friday sales--which happen the last Friday of every month (including Sept. 29)--provide access to nearly-new and gently-loved high-end professional and casual clothing for a very low cost. Participants can score hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise by purchasing a 20×16 reusable shopping bag for $35 (or $50 for Early Access) and FILL it with new, nearly-new, and gently-loved used women’s clothing and shoes. Shopping appointments can be set at the time of bag purchase.

Want to be one of the first through the doors on Fill-A-Bag Friday? Early Access shopping starts at 10:00 a.m.

Appointments are 50-minutes long, giving supporters access to select as many tops, pants, sweaters, dresses, skirts, shoes, purses and jewelry that can fit inside the bag.

There is also an upcoming fundraising event for Dress For Success Quad Cities. The annual fashion fundraising event, Recycle the Runway (presented by Royal Neighbors of America) will be held on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. ⠀

Recycle the Runway 2023 will feature both new and returning fan-favorite designers showcasing ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing. The non-profit encourages supporters to gather with friends and family to have fun and join in on the cause.

Tickets are available for $65 each (or $500 for a table of 8) at https://one.bidpal.net/rtr23/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary).

Dress For Success Quad Cities is located at 423 East 32nd Street, Davenport, IA. The phone number is 563-322-1010.

