‘Try to explain to me that’s OK’: Davenport alderman said he’s heard racist epithets in City Hall

Mayor Matson said Ald. Kelly turned down requests for investigation
Davenport Ald. Kelly said he’d heard fellow council members using racist terms in City Hall. On Monday, community leaders said the matter needs attention.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Most aldermen use the last parts of council meetings to give updates on their wards and to recognize residents.

But at last week’s meeting, 5th Ward Ald. Tim Kelly surprised everyone with his statements.

“When you have a colleague that says stuff to you like, he was a nice colored gentleman, I have to say, we don’t say those words anymore. Then you have a colleague who says what’s up n—, how’s it going, n—, how you doing, n—? And try to explain to me that’s OK,” Kelly said last week.

“This is what I deal with as a councilman in the city of Davenport.”

No one on the council reacted to Kelly’s comments. Mayor Mike Matson made one more announcement and the meeting ended.

Today, mayoral candidate Ken Croken held a press conference where leaders in the Black community spoke out against the city’s response.

Mike Guster is president of a local NAACP branch. He said he was speaking on his own behalf, not that of his organization.

“The N word was used, the word colored people was used. And so let me just say that is something that a word that cannot be used in any context by any number of elected officials, at any time. And so, for that, not to be addressed immediately, and for it to be knocked down at that particular meeting. I am very disappointed. "

Matson pushed back on the notion that city leaders have been slow to respond. He told KWQC-TV6 that he twice asked Kelly if he wanted the city to investigate, and Kelly said no.

Kelly didn’t name the aldermen in his statements. He didn’t respond to a voicemail KWQC left for him Monday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Davenport Ald. Kelly said he’d heard fellow council members using racist terms in City Hall. On...
Davenport alderman says he's heard racist epithets in city hall
Union: USP Thomson using nurses and counselors as correctional officers due to understaffing
USP Thomson issues statement on possible government shut down
American Federation of Government Employees AFGE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr issued a...
USP Thomson issues statement on possible government shut down
Hammie is a 3-year-old pit mix available at the Lubbock Animal Shelter. Her adoption fee has...
Humane Society of Scott County celebrates pets with fee-waived adoptions