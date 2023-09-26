1 injured in Jo Daviess County Monday crash

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies in Jo Daviess County responded to a car crash with injury on Monday.

Monday, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies said they were dispatched to the area of West Stagecoach Trail, just east of West Heller Lane, for a motor vehicle crash with injury, according to a media release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived on scene and learned that a motor vehicle driven by Jennifer Koester was travelling northeast on West Stagecoach Trail when she began to maneuver a curve located on an include.

Deputies said the rear end of the vehicle began to skid, causing Koester to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then caught the ditch line on the north side of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to rest, upright, on the embankment.

According to the media release, Koester was taken by Galena EMS to Midwest Medical for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies say this crash remains under investigation.

