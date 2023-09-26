2 men arrested after firearms brought to gender reveal party

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 26 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDONIA., Iowa (KWQC) -Two men were arrested in Louisa County Saturday after deputies said they responded to a disturbance involving three individuals with a firearm at a gender reveal party.

Tijon Malik Harrill, 23, of Columbus Junction and Kevante’ Demetreus Andrews, 28, of Columbus Junction were arrested according to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Harrill was charged with prohibited possessor of an offensive weapon due to a previous domestic violence change, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, public intoxication, and open container of a passenger in a vehicle. Andrews was charged with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct of fighting in a public street, and public intoxication.

Both Harrill and Andrews are being held on $1,500 cash only bond, according to the media release.

Deputies say it happened on Saturday, Sept. 23 at approximately 9:21 p.m. in the 100 Block of Cedar Street in Fredonia, Iowa when they responded to a report of a juvenile male subject with a firearm at a gender reveal party. A physical altercation ensued and then three males left in a black BMW suv.

A felony stop was conducted on the black BMW at the intersection of Highway 92 and County Road G40, deputies said. Three adult males and three firearms were found in the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies said it was determined only two of the three male subjects were carrying firearms at the time of the incident.

According to deputies, one of the intoxicated males, Harrill, was a prohibited person from being able to carry a firearm.

Deputies said support was called to include the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Junction Police Department.

After a full investigation, deputies said they took Harrill and Andrews into custody and both men were charged.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 26 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Spet. 26 noon
The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update
The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update
A few stronger storms will be possible.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon