2 men arrested after firearms brought to gender reveal party

FREDONIA., Iowa (KWQC) -Two men were arrested in Louisa County Saturday after deputies said they responded to a disturbance involving three individuals with a firearm at a gender reveal party.

Tijon Malik Harrill, 23, of Columbus Junction and Kevante’ Demetreus Andrews, 28, of Columbus Junction were arrested according to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Harrill was charged with prohibited possessor of an offensive weapon due to a previous domestic violence change, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, public intoxication, and open container of a passenger in a vehicle. Andrews was charged with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct of fighting in a public street, and public intoxication.

Both Harrill and Andrews are being held on $1,500 cash only bond, according to the media release.

Deputies say it happened on Saturday, Sept. 23 at approximately 9:21 p.m. in the 100 Block of Cedar Street in Fredonia, Iowa when they responded to a report of a juvenile male subject with a firearm at a gender reveal party. A physical altercation ensued and then three males left in a black BMW suv.

A felony stop was conducted on the black BMW at the intersection of Highway 92 and County Road G40, deputies said. Three adult males and three firearms were found in the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies said it was determined only two of the three male subjects were carrying firearms at the time of the incident.

According to deputies, one of the intoxicated males, Harrill, was a prohibited person from being able to carry a firearm.

Deputies said support was called to include the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Junction Police Department.

After a full investigation, deputies said they took Harrill and Andrews into custody and both men were charged.

