Applications open in October for Toys for Tots Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays. Applications for Toys for Tots Quad Cities open this weekend.

Toy application information is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 1: Online toy application opens

Friday, Oct. 20: In-person verification begins

Friday, Nov. 24: Online toy application closes

Sunday, Dec. 3: In-person verification ends

The application link can be found here, according to a statement from Toys for Tots. Click on “Request A Toy”. Eligibility is six-months-old to 12-years-old.

Officials say after submitting an online application, you must verify in person with your ID and children’s birth certificates. The verification office is located at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, Ill.

Verification is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 20 until Dec. 2, officials said. They will be closed Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Officials say this is the 76th year of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.