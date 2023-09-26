Bethany for Children & Families and Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center merge

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bethany for Children & Families of the greater Quad Cities Area and Bridgeview Community Health Center of Clinton, Iowa, two leading social services and mental health care organizations, have merged in order to better deliver mission-driven, high-quality, and compassionate care to those in need, according to a media release from Bethany for Children & Families.

“After many meeting and months of sharing information and insights on how best to serve the communities, the merger establishes a management agreement between Bethany and Bridgeview,” the media release stated. “The unification of staff members is advantageous to both Bethany and Bridgeview and creates an economy of scale and synergy, which benefits both organizations and the clients they serve.”

Officials say this transition maintains the corporate structure of both organizations, while being governed by a unified Board of Directors.

The merger coincides with the retirement of Bridgeview Executive Director, Paul Blair, after more than 25 years of service, officials said. Bethany President and CEO, Bill Steinhauser, will provide leadership to both organizations.

Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center is located at 1320 19th Avenue NW in Clinton, Iowa, employs 34 individuals and has an annual budget of $3.2 million, according to the media release. Bethany for Children & Families, headquarters, is located at 1701 River Drive in Moline and employs a dedicated staff of 90 social workers, licensed therapists, educators, and licensed case managers, along with Human Resources, business, and support staff. The annual budget for Bethany for Children & Families is $9.6 million.

