Bettendorf Fire Department hosts a live-fire investigation training

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department hosted a live-fire investigation training event with the aim of enhancing fire response and recovery procedures within the local community, covering every aspect in responding to a fire, starting from the initial emergency response all the way through to the final restoration phase. The training session brought together a wide array of experts ranging from first responders, fire investigators, restoration specialists, insurance adjusters, and even attorneys. The event offered everyone involved in fire-related incidents a unique opportunity to collaborate, share insights, and network effectively.

“A lot of times we only see each other you know at these stressful times on the scene of a fire, or in the aftermath of a fire,” said Greg Marty, Fire Consultant with Fire Tech Investigations. “This gives everybody a chance to come together and see what each party does, so they can understand how their portion how their contribution to recovering from a fire loss plays in to the whole picture.”

The training site featured three different burn units—a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. Werner Restoration, the event sponsors, constructed all three units. Prior to ignition, professionals from various sectors within the industry had the chance to examine these rooms in their pre-burn state. They also got to conduct a thorough examination of the aftermath and undertake a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“If they can arrive on scene while the fire still burning, they’ll continue to gather data. they’ll interview witnesses, they’ll interview the homeowners, the business owners. they’ll start to photograph and document and sketch the scene and then when the fire is out, they’ll actually do a scene examination and forensically try to determine how the fire started,” said Marty.

According to Marty, this event is more than just a training opportunity; it’s a chance for professionals who typically interact during high-stress situations to gain valuable insights into how each role contributes to the larger goal of helping families and businesses recover from fire losses.

