Bettendorf Police Department asking for support of Pink Patch Project

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout October, look for a pink patch on the Bettendorf Police Department’s blue uniforms.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every year, Bettendorf Police partner with the Pink Patch Project to help raise awareness and money for the Genesis Health System’s Center for Breast Health and the UnityPoint Health Trinity Health Foundation, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. This is also the first year that the pink patches will showcase the new I-74 Bridge.

“The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the ongoing fight against breast cancer,” stated the media release from the city.

And, Bettendorf Police aren’t the only ones who can support this cause. You can also purchase a pink patch for $10, along with other merchandise, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Genesis Center for Breast Health and the Trinity Health Foundation, according to city officials. The money will help provide free mammograms for those who are unable to pay for this potentially life-saving procedure.

“We ask that you join the Bettendorf Police Department in helping us show support and bring awareness during the month of October for those in our community who have been personally affected by breast cancer,” said Keith Kimball, Bettendorf Police Chief. “All of us know someone in out lives who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and had the courage to fight it with the support of others.”

To purchase a pink patch, click here.

