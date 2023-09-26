Cornette seeking temporary injunction, oral hearing set

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Derek Cornette is asking for a temporary injunction to prohibit city leaders from enforcing his removal from office and reinstating him, according to a petition filed.

The filed petition also asks for an oral hearing to be scheduled. Court records show a hearing in the Cornette suit was set for Oct. 6 via Zoom.

Cornette was accused of harassing two female staffers, drinking before meetings, and leaving harassing voicemails for council members and city officials.

Cornette was removed from office on Sept. 7. On Sept. 15, Cornette filed a lawsuit against the city.

Cornette says he also plans on running for election in the fall.

According to Brian Krup, Deputy City Clerk, on Wednesday a resolution appointing Chris Jerome to fill the 7th Ward vacancy has been added to the city council’s agenda under other ordinances, resolutions, and motions.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

