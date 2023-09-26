Crawford Brew Works’ Oktoberfest to be held Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devil’s Glenn Road, Bettendorf, is a premier brewery with a beautiful tap room.

An Oktoberfest celebration is set for Sept. 30 from 12=5 p.m. that will launch with the tapping of Crawford’s Oktoberfestbier.

Special mugs will be available to the first 50 people to purchases an Oktoberfestbier. Bavarian pretzels will be available for $6 along with special beer cheese sauce brats and all the toppings. The bar will be encouraging Oktoberfest attire with prizes being awarded to the best attire.

For more information about the business and events, visit the website at https://www.crawfordbrewworks.com/ or call 563-332-0243.

