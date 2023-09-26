Davenport awarded $2.7 million grant to implement railroad safety improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport was awarded $2.7 million in grant funding through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, the Federal Railroad Administration announced.

“We are excited for this announcement and for the upcoming partnerships that will result in a huge improvement for our community,” said Davenport Assistant Public Works Director, Clay Merritt. “The City appreciates the support from Canadian Pacific, state and federal agencies making this grant application successful.”

According to a media release, the grant is to be used to implement railroad safety improvements along Davenport’s riverfront corridor. The program provides funding for capital projects that improve passenger and freight rail transportation systems in terms of safety, efficiency, or reliability.

According to city officials, the project will install lights, gates, medians, signage, and fencing at rail crossings along the riverfront between Marquette and Mound Streets to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.

The City of Davenport plans to work with the Federal Railroad Administration, Canadian Pacific, and the Iowa Department of Transportation after completing the projects, to establish a quiet zone, reducing noise pollution and increasing the quality of life for the residents and visitors of Davenport.

According to the release, the total project is estimated at $3.4 million.

