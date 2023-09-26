Dressing for fall with The Clothing Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -It is now officially autumn, so if you’re in the mood to dress the part, there’s a great shop in Le Claire for easy, trending looks for every mood or occasion whether it’s Friday Night Lights or a Saturday at the pumpkin patch.

Katie Thompson invites viewers to shop THE Clothing Co. which features 15 local clothing boutiques and accessory makers under one roof at 425 North Cody Road, LeClaire. This shop offers a wide range of women’s clothing options for all ages. Follow it on Facebook or Instagram

