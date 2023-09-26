The Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits Geneseo Public Library

GENESEO, Ill (KWQC) -The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is making a stop at the Geneseo Public Library. The traveling museum is scheduled to be in town from Sept. 26 - Sept. 27.

According to MMOT, the museum is focused on empowering people to speak out against, bullying, racism, anti-Semitism, and more.

MMOT is the first of its kind in the U.S. and uses technology and workshops to encourage conversations to empower people to fight back using their voices.

Organizers say each workshop is at least 40 minutes and MMOT accommodates up to six workshops of 32 people per day.

Three of the workshops, including the story of Anne Frank, Civil Rights, and the Power of Ordinary People uses a documentary “trigger film” about the Holocaust or Civil Rights Movement to teach the history of those periods and how people were dehumanized based on their race and/or religion.

Since its creation, the MMOT says it had over 18 thousand visits with over 7,000 visitors in 2021. The Geneseo Library says it’s free for the public to attend but donations are welcome.

The MMOT will be at the Geneseo Public Library from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.