Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
President Biden walks with striking WAS workers