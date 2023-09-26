QC Toys For Tots campaign to kick off Oct. 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year’s Toys For Tots Quad Cities drive kicks off this weekend. And before you wonder if it is way to early for this, please realize that thousands of new toys are needed to fill more than 400 donation sites.

Sarah Decker, 2023 QC Toys for Tots Quad Cities Event Coordinator, and Sgt. Alec Smith of the Rock Island Arsenal discuss the annual campaign, how families can sign up for toys, and how people can support the effort. Last year in 2022, almost 30 thousand toys were collected and given out to 6600 children in our area.

The 2023 online request for toys begins on Oct. 1 at https://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

The online donation link is http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/ (click on “Donate Online”)

For a list of Toy Drop Boxes: http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/ (Click on “Donate a Toy”)

Supporters can make checks out to “Toys for Tots” and send to: Toys for Tots Coordinator, 218 Rodman Ave, Rock Island IL 61299

To get a list of local benefit events, visit http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/

Toy distribution begins Dec. 8.

Among the kick-off events is the A.B.A.T.E. 39th annual Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 1. The gathering gets underway at 11 a.m. where the ride starts (Walmart on West Kimberly in Davenport) and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot on East Kimberly Road. Kickstands will go up for participants at 1 p.m. sharp. Riders need to bring one toy per person---no stuffed animals are accepted.

The entity’s website is online at http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/. Toys For Tots Quad Cities is on Facebook here. For more information, call 563-296-3842.

