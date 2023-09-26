Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
The health department also is hosting a walk-in flu clinic Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
- Free COVID-19 test kits are available:
- Every U.S. household can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail. Order at covid.gov/tests
- The Rock Island County Health Department has a limited number of test kits available for pickup Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while supplies last. Limit of two per household. Results are known in 30 minutes for these tests. The health department is located at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.
- COVID-19 vaccine:
- This vaccine rollout is different from previous ones because of the end of the National Public Health Emergency Declaration in May. Vaccine now is being sent through normal healthcare supply channels – and not purchased by the federal government for distribution through the public health system and healthcare partners. Public health is secondary in this distribution system.
- That said, the Rock Island County Health Department has ordered private-pay Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but we still don’t have them on hand. The last communication we received from our nationwide supplier was Thursday. The company said it is starting to see supply come in. We’ll keep you updated. Residents can check vaccines.gov for appointments and supply availability.
- When vaccines arrive, we will offer Moderna on Tuesday and Pfizer on Fridays by appointment only. Once COVID-19 vaccines arrive, call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination and insurance cards to your appointment.
- The health department will bill your health insurance. It is the patient’s responsibility to determine coverage with your insurance company with the health department as an authorized site. Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine. We expect that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary. Please check with your insurance company to prevent surprise charges.
- The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured. Supplies are limited.
- Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get this COVID-19 vaccine.
- Flu vaccine:
- Walk-in flu vaccination clinics on Tuesdays through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. No appointments are necessary for those age 12 and older. Children ages 6 months to 11 years old require appointments because of the extra care those appointments require.
- There is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $66 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.
- Everyone 6 months and older can get the flu vaccine.
