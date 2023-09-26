Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update

The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.

The health department also is hosting a walk-in flu clinic Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

  • Free COVID-19 test kits are available:
    • Every U.S. household can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail. Order at covid.gov/tests
    • The Rock Island County Health Department has a limited number of test kits available for pickup Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while supplies last. Limit of two per household. Results are known in 30 minutes for these tests. The health department is located at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.
  • COVID-19 vaccine:
    • This vaccine rollout is different from previous ones because of the end of the National Public Health Emergency Declaration in May. Vaccine now is being sent through normal healthcare supply channels – and not purchased by the federal government for distribution through the public health system and healthcare partners. Public health is secondary in this distribution system.
    • That said, the Rock Island County Health Department has ordered private-pay Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but we still don’t have them on hand. The last communication we received from our nationwide supplier was Thursday. The company said it is starting to see supply come in. We’ll keep you updated. Residents can check vaccines.gov for appointments and supply availability.
    • When vaccines arrive, we will offer Moderna on Tuesday and Pfizer on Fridays by appointment only. Once COVID-19 vaccines arrive, call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination and insurance cards to your appointment.
    • The health department will bill your health insurance. It is the patient’s responsibility to determine coverage with your insurance company with the health department as an authorized site. Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine. We expect that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary. Please check with your insurance company to prevent surprise charges.
    • The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured. Supplies are limited.
    • Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get this COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Flu vaccine:
    • Walk-in flu vaccination clinics on Tuesdays through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. No appointments are necessary for those age 12 and older. Children ages 6 months to 11 years old require appointments because of the extra care those appointments require.
    • There is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $66 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.
    • Everyone 6 months and older can get the flu vaccine.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years

Latest News

The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update
A few stronger storms will be possible.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon
The City of Davenport was awarded $2.7 million in grant funding through the Consolidated Rail...
Davenport awarded $2.7 million grant to implement railroad safety improvements
A hearing in the Derek Cornette suit was set for Oct. 6 via Zoom, court documents show.
Cornette seeking temporary injunction, oral hearing set