Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update

COVID-19 vaccine:

This vaccine rollout is different from previous ones because of the end of the National Public Health Emergency Declaration in May. Vaccine now is being sent through normal healthcare supply channels – and not purchased by the federal government for distribution through the public health system and healthcare partners. Public health is secondary in this distribution system.

That said, the Rock Island County Health Department has ordered private-pay Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but we still don’t have them on hand. The last communication we received from our nationwide supplier was Thursday. The company said it is starting to see supply come in. We’ll keep you updated. Residents can check vaccines.gov for appointments and supply availability.

When vaccines arrive, we will offer Moderna on Tuesday and Pfizer on Fridays by appointment only. Once COVID-19 vaccines arrive, call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination and insurance cards to your appointment.

The health department will bill your health insurance. It is the patient’s responsibility to determine coverage with your insurance company with the health department as an authorized site. Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine. We expect that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary. Please check with your insurance company to prevent surprise charges.

The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured. Supplies are limited.