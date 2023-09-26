Rock Island K-9 officer passed after surgery complications

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island K-9 Officer Sparky Jackson passed away Sept. 22, police say.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, Sparky underwent a medical procedure last week, however, he experienced serious complications afterward and his health declined significantly.

The four-year-old Belgian Malinois served the department and the citizens of Rock Island with his handler Officer Alex Bowman since March of 2021, the department said.

Since he started, Sparky had been responsible for locating controlled substances, firearms, and suspects, along with participating in numerous search warrants, police said. He performed many K-9 demonstrations and was loved by all who watched him in action.

“Rest in peace Sparky, you will be profoundly missed,” the department said in a Facebook post.

