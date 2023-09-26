Scattered showers and storms today

A weekend warm up ahead
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue through the evening hours, with more wet weather through midweek.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An upper level system will pivot through our area today leading to several chances for showers and storms. This is one of those cases where there will be dry hours, but off and on showers are likely at any time today. The timeframe of biggest concern will be from 2PM-8PM for a few strong storms with hail and high winds a primary threat.  An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in NW Illinois. The amount of severe weather will depend on how warm we get, thus if we have more rain this morning our severe chances will be lower.  Showers will linger into Wednesday morning keeping us to the low 70s for highs. After all is said and done, some areas will pick up over an inch of rain while most areas pick up a quarter inch. The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with warmer temps eventually getting back to the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Scattered storms. High: 76º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 61º Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers, cloudy and cooler. High: 73º.

