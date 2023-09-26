Strong storms continue through this evening

Sunshine and a weekend warm up ahead
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Keep the wet weather gear handy as that slow moving low pressure system tracks east. We have the potential for some strong storms this evening, with a marginal risk in place for parts of the TV6 viewing area. Gusty winds, hail and torrential rainfall will be the primary threats, with some localized flooding possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly east. Storms continue overnight into Wednesday before coming to an end. High pressure builds out of the plains, bringing sunshine and warmth back into the weather picture, with highs in the 80′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.  Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers. High: 73°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  Rain ending then gradual clearing. Low: 59°.

THURSDAY:  Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 75°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

