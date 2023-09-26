Supporting JA of The Heartland via volunteering, donating to capital campaign

The annual JA Stock Market Challenge is set for Oct. 12 at St. Ambrose
JA of The Heartland Stock Market Challenge and ways to support the non-profit
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Junior Achievement of The Heartland has plenty of exciting things to unveil to viewers.

Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, discusses the upcoming JA Stock Market Challenge, the Capital Campaign for its groundbreaking new Capstone Facility--the Junior Achievement Inspiration Center, and how to become a Junior Achievement volunteer.

For more information about the Stock Market Challenge to be held Oct. 12 at St. Ambrose University, visit https://heartland.ja.org/events/2023-ja-stock-market-challenge

The JA Inspiration Center, located in the southwest corner of the Vibrant Credit Union Corporate Center at 6600 44th Avenue, in Moline, and is set to welcome students in October 2024. To learn more about the facility and to donate to the capital campaign, please visit https://heartland.ja.org/campaign/ja-inspiration-center-capital-campaign.

For more information, visit Junior Achievement of the Heartland online at https://heartland.ja.org/ or call 309-736-1630.

Talking points about how to become a valuable volunteer for JA of The Heartland.
Talking points about how to become a valuable volunteer for JA of The Heartland.

