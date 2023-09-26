Wilton volleyball star Kinsey Drake wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wilton volleyball star Kinsey Drake was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“Kinsey has played a lot of volleyball, she grew up in a volleyball family she brings a lot of experience that way to the court, but I think what is so special about Kinsey is that she just has that inner drive and she always shows up to practice ready to do more and do better and for her she’s a bit quiet a bit timid but she’s really trying to find her voice and grow in that way as well and that makes for a successful athlete too so not only of her athletic ability but also that personal attribute that she has and brings to our court” said Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder.

“It’s awesome just knowing how many people support me and cheering for me, it’s awesome. My coaches, my former teammates, my teammates right now, they’ve all helped me along the way” said Drake.

