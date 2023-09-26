The Windmill Family Restaurant changing ownership

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - After 36 and a half years, the owners of The Windmill Family Restaurant, a long-time East Moline family dining staple that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner specials with dine-in and carry-out options, have announced plans for new ownership.

Cathy and Miltos Diakogeorgiou are the owners of The Windmill Family Restaurant, but in a Facebook post from the business, they stated “All good things must come to an end.” The last day of their ownership will be on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to the Facebook post.

“We are happy that the new owners have offered all of our employees to stay if they wish,” the Facebook post said. “Any questions on status or reservations after Oct. 1, please contact The Windmill at 309-796-0030 or a second number 309-764-5779. Thank you for your love and support all these years.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.