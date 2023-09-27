1 injured in Jo Daviess Co. crash Tuesday

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured in a crash in Jo Daviess County Tuesday, deputies say.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 20 West east of South Rodden Road, according to a media release.

According to deputies, 61-year-old Robert W. Rayhorn was driving a black 2004 Toyota Rav4 westbound on Hwy 20 West when the Toyota crossed the center line and hit a 2020 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer driving eastbound on Hwy 20 West by 54-year-old Jay Edwin Scott.

After the crash, the Toyota veered off the road to the south and went about 250 feet down a steep embankment before stopping, deputies said.

The Elizabeth Ambulance Service took Rayhorn to an area medical center for treatment, deputies said. Scott was not injured in the crash.

Rayhorn is charged with driving while their license is revoked, a misdemeanor, and cited with improper lane usage.

According to deputies, the crash is under investigation.

