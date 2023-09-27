2 displaced after Davenport structure fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday that left two people displaced.

Tuesday, at approximately 4:59 p.m., Davenport Fire Department responded to the 500 block of North Ripley Street for a structure fire, according to a media release from DFD. Two residents, along with two dogs were displaced, and assisted out of the residence, but no injuries were reported. Red Cross was called for the displaced residents.

Fire crews said they found light smoke showing from the west side of a small residential duplex and the fire was located on the first-floor closet of the duplex.

Fire crews said they extinguished the main body of the fire in approximately two minutes.

Additional fire crews were assigned primary search, according to the media release. Davenport sent three engines, two ladder trucks, and one district chief for an initial response of 15 personnel.

