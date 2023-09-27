4th annual Iron + Grain Fall Fest is Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 4th annual Iron + Grain Fall Fest in East Moline is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s free to attend the biggest market of the year at the retailer location. Fall Fest will feature live music from performers like Angele Meyer, Bo Orrin, and Janey Lane. 65-plus local makers and small businesses will be participating. And there will be food, coffee, and other “adult” beverages available for purchase.

Iron + Grain Boutiques is located at 589 12th Avenue, East Moline, IL. For more information, visit the website at https://www.shoptheredbarn.com/ or call 563-260-1170.

