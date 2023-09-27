City of Moline issues statement on untreated sewer water

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has issued a statement regarding an unscheduled overflow or bypass of untreated sewage from the sanitary sewer collection system.

According to the statement from the Moline Water Pollution Control operations manager on Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m. the overflow, bypass was reported to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The spokesperson said Moline reported that between 50,000 and 75,000 gallons of untreated water was released into a ditch that runs into the Rock River channel near the 2800 block of 48th Avenue due to a combination of heavy rain and equipment failure. An electric component that opens a gate to an excess flow basin failed, which combined with 2.1 inches of rain in a short amount of time, approximately a 50-year rain event, caused the overflow incident.

The spokesperson added that Moline reported that the replacement component was back ordered and was replaced on Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The EPA acknowledged receipt of the report and said if it had further questions about the incident, it would follow up, according to the spokesperson. The EPA has not requested additional information from Moline since then.

