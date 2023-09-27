Clinton Co. set to get two million dollars in settlement payments from opioid lawsuit

Clinton Co. set to get two million dollars in settlement payments from opioid lawsuit
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - As part of a multi-state lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, the state of Iowa is eligible to get up to 345 million dollars in settlement payments. Clinton County will receive a total of about two million dollars in settlement payments through 2038

According to MercyOne hospital in Clinton, opioid-related emergency room visits have jumped from less than two patients per month in 2019, to about five every month, as of August 2023.

County supervisors have been holding hearings to get public input on how to spend the money. At Tuesday evening’s hearing in De Witt, community leaders and police officers gathered to talk about strategies regarding opioid prevention, treatment and recovery.

Kristin Huisenga was one of those in attendance. She is the executive director of the nonprofit named Clinton Substance Abuse Council (CSAC.) Among the discussions, community leaders spoke about starting prevention in elementary schools.

“We know that people that have a problem with addiction later in life, most of them start before the age of 18,” said Huisenga, “so we think it’s so important to start early and never have to have people go down the path of addiction, that would obviously be our priority.”

Treatment and recovery were also at the top of the agenda on Tuesday. Community leaders pointed to a Clinton CRUSH+ survey completed last April that showed most respondents believed their biggest obstacles to recovery were “lack of recovery resources and lack of safe location to gather and get support.”

According to county supervisors, they received their first settlement payment late last year and have already collected over 200 thousand dollars. The money will be put into a savings account that will earn interest over time. There is currently no timetable set to spend the money and supervisors say they will continue gathering input from the public before they spend money from the settlement fund.

There is no restriction on how the county can spend the money other than it must be spent on “opioid abatement activities.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Clinton Co. set to get two million dollars in settlement payments from opioid lawsuit
Clinton Co. set to get two million dollars in settlement payments from opioid lawsuit
High School Sports: Sept. 26
High School Sports: Sept. 26
Family dining restaurant owners announce selling.
The Windmill Family Restaurant changing ownership
The kickoff event on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Spotlight Theater, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline will be...
River Bend Food Bank 37th Student Hunger Drive kicks off next week