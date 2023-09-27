Davenport to open investigation into Ald. Kelly’s claims of racist comments used in City Hall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During its council meeting Wednesday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city would open an investigation into claims made by Ald. Tim Kelly about a fellow alderman using the n-word after a city meeting in August.

Kelly said it was fellow Ald. Robby Ortiz who made the comments.

“We were actually having a discussion on being better aldermen, how to come and do our jobs and enjoy doing our jobs. And I said you guys are racially insensitive to things that go on for me and my community, and I need you to pay more attention to these things. I said the days of Archie Bunker, honky and negro are over. And Ald. Ortiz just unleashed: That’s hard for me because I say what’s up n—, hey n—, that’s my n—. I looked at my surroundings, they kind of looked at me, and then I thought I’m done.

Kelly said the city is late in acting.

Ortiz said he welcomes an investigation.

Originally on the agenda for Wednesday was to appoint a person to take the seat of 7th Ward alderman for the time being. The council recently removed Derek Cornette after allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Cornette is running in the Oct. 10 primary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

